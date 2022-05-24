Broadcast Premieres of “Zootopia” and “Brave” Set to Air on ABC

ABC caps off its spring series of The Wonderful World of Disney films with the broadcast premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia on Monday, May 30th (8:00 p.m. EDT), followed by the broadcast premiere of Disney and Pixar’s exhilarating Brave on Monday, June 6th (8:00 p.m. EDT).

Zootopia – Monday, May 30th (8:00-10:30 p.m. EDT)

Determined to prove herself, Officer Judy Hopps, the first bunny on Zootopia’s police force, jumps at the chance to crack her first case — even if it means partnering with scam-artist fox Nick Wilde to solve the mystery.

Brave – Monday, June 6th (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT)

Merida, an impulsive young lady and daughter to King Fergus and Queen Elinor, is determined to carve her own path in life. Defying the age-old and sacred customs, Merida’s actions inadvertently unleash chaos and anger from the other Scottish lords, and in the process, she stumbles upon an eccentric and wise old woman who grants her ill-fated wish. The ensuing peril forces Merida to discover the true meaning of bravery in order to undo a beastly curse before it’s too late.

