ABC Drama Pilot “The Company You Keep” Adds Five Cast Members

According to Deadline, five new leading cast members have joined the ABC drama pilot The Company You Keep, starring Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim, from 20th Television.
What’s Happening:
- Sarah Wayne Callies, James Saito, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen and Felisha Terrell have all been cast in ABC’s drama pilot The Company You Keep.
- The project, which is based on the Korean series My Fellow Citizens, follows con-man Charlie (Milo Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim). A night of passion leads to love between the pair, who unknowingly are on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.
- Callies (The Walking Dead) will play Birdie, Charlie’s bossy big-sister and co-owner of the bar they run together, which also serves as a front to their illegitimate family business. A commitment-phobe with her own relationship baggage, Birdie is a single mother to a hearing-impaired daughter. An expert in all things technical, Birdie is an integral member of her family of grifters and will stop at nothing to keep them safe, even if it puts her at odds with Charlie.
- Saito (Always Be My Maybe) portrays Joseph aka Joe. This former Governor is the patriarch of a political dynasty considered to be the Asian American Kennedys. His son, David, is an incumbent Senator currently running for re-election. Determined to cement his family’s legacy, Joe is throwing all his resources behind David’s campaign. A loving, if at times, exacting father, Joe has a complicated relationship with his daughter Emma.
- Chiou (Truth Be Told) plays David, he’s Joseph’s son and extremely close with his younger sister, Emma, who gets to see a side of David that few others do. Strategic, measured and kind, David is the golden boy of their family who bears the burden of carrying on his father’s impressive legacy. An incumbent senator running for re-election, David keeps a sense of humor despite the pressures of his campaign and the high expectations of his family.
- Shen (9-1-1) is Grace, she’s Joseph’s wife and Emma and David’s mother, can work a room like nobody’s business and is the fierce curator and protector of her family’s brand. Poised and elegant, Grace is the true diplomat of this high-profile family, especially when it comes to the fraught relationship between her husband and daughter.
- Terrell (Queens) plays Daphne, worldly, ambitious and, when pushed, ruthless. The enigmatic consultant to Irish mobster Brendan Maguire who quickly ascends to become the new head of the Maguire crime syndicate. Daphne will find herself at the center of Emma and Charlie’s professional collision course.
- William Fichtner (Joe vs. Carole) also stars.
- The Company You Keep is being written and executive produced by Julia Cohen. Ventimiglia will executive produce via his DiVide Pictures banner alongside Russ Cundiff with Deanna Harris as producer.
- Ben Younger directs the pilot and executive produces.
- Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu will also executive produce via his Electric Somewhere label with his partner Caitlin Foito.
- The Resident showrunner Todd Harthan and The Good Doctor co-executive producer Lindsay Goffman are also executive producing the project.