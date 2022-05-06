Ben Younger Set to Direct and Executive Produce ABC Drama Pilot “The Company You Keep”

According to Deadline, Ben Younger has been tapped to direct and executive produce the ABC drama pilot The Company You Keep, starring Milo Ventigmilia and Catherine Haena Kim.
- Younger recently directed the first two episodes of this season of Snowfall for FX. He also directed the pivotal ninth episode of season 3.
- The project, which is based on the Korean series My Fellow Citizens, follows con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Kim). A night of passion leads to love between the pair, who unknowingly are on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.
- Earlier this week, it was revealed that William Fichtner (Joe vs. Carole) was cast as a lead in the pilot.
- The pilot will be shot off-cycle to accommodate This Is Us star Ventimiglia’s commitment to the departing NBC family drama series.
- The Company You Keep is being written and executive produced by Julia Cohen. Ventimiglia will executive produce via his DiVide Pictures banner alongside Russ Cundiff with Deanna Harris as producer.
- Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu will also executive produce via his Electric Somewhere label with his partner Caitlin Foito.
- The Resident showrunner Todd Harthan and The Good Doctor co-executive producer Lindsay Goffman are also executive producing the project.