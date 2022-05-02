William Fichtner Joins Cast of ABC Drama Pilot “The Company You Keep”

According to Deadline, William Fichtner is set as a lead opposite Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim in the ABC drama pilot The Company You Keep, from 20th Television.
- The project, which is based on the Korean series My Fellow Citizens, follows con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Kim). A night of passion leads to love between the pair, who unknowingly are on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.
- Fichtner will play Leo. A former steel worker turned grifter, Leo is a master of the sleight of hand. Cards, shell games, pick-pocketing, Leo learned the fine art of the misdirect a long time ago. A proud man who’d do anything for his family, Leo has a lifetime of regrets and soon he won’t remember any of them. In the early stage of Alzheimer’s, Leo is determined to pull off one last big score to make his family financially secure before he loses his faculties.
- TV fans will know Fichtner from his current role in Peacock’s Joe vs. Carole, opposite Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell.
- The pilot will be shot off-cycle to accommodate This Is Us star Ventimiglia’s commitment to the departing NBC family drama series.
- The Company You Keep is being written and executive produced by Julia Cohen. Ventimiglia will executive produce via his DiVide Pictures banner alongside Russ Cundiff with Deanna Harris as producer.
- Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu will also executive produce via his Electric Somewhere label with his partner Caitlin Foito.
- The Resident showrunner Todd Harthan and The Good Doctor co-executive producer Lindsay Goffman are also executive producing the project.