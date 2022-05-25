Construction Ramps Up on SeaWorld Orlando’s Rumored 2023 Coaster

Last month, SeaWorld Orlando began to tease a highly rumored 2023 coaster addition, and now construction has really ramped up at the front of the park.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando first teased the rumored coaster project last month

The new coaster has been rumored to be a “Surf Coaster” from Bolliger & Mabillard, the same manufacturers behind three other coasters at the park: Kraken, Manta and Mako.

This would be B&M’s first “Surf Coaster,” believed to be a launch-style coaster, complete with some inversions and swooping turns close to the water.

An impossible-to-miss crane is now staged in the parking lot next to the park’s entrance, just behind construction fences.

Meanwhile inside the park, the ground of the park’s former Festival Walkway near Bayside Stadium has been completely torn up. This is the rumored location for the new coaster.