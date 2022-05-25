Goofy 90th Anniversary Pins Celebrate the Classic Character Through the Decades

A long time ago, Goofy made his on screen debut as ''Dippy Dawg'' in Walt Disney's cartoon short Mickey's Revue (1932) and we’ve loved him ever since! Now that his career has reached 90 years, Disney is honoring the humorous, lanky fellow with two new pins.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Goofy is turning 90 and shopDisney

These limited release collectibles feature various iterations of the beloved character throughout the decades and will make a great addition to your collection.

The first pin is actually a 2 piece mystery blind pack where guests will get two random selections from ten different designs; while the other reads “Goofy’s 90th Anniversary” and showcases the birthday boy in both the “9″ and “0″ with artwork depicts Goofy in the 1930s and in the 2020s.

The pins are priced between $17.99-$19.99 and are available now on shopDisney.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Goofy 90th Anniversary Series Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release – $19.99

Each box contains two randomly selected pins from 10 overall designs in Goofy 90th Anniversary Series. Among the options are:

Metal (zinc alloy) / enamel

Pins up to 1 3/4'' H

Goofy 90th Anniversary Pin – Limited Release – $17.99

Pin-on-pin design

Disney Pin Trading 2022 backstamp

Comes on commemorative card

Metal (zinc alloy) / enamel

1 1/2'' H x 1 1/2'' W

More Goofy: