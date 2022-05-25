Commemorate Goofy’s 90th Birthday with New Collectible Key from shopDisney

Well gawrsh! Goofy is celebrating his 90th birthday and shopDisney is commemorating the occasion with a new Collectible Key themed to the tallest member of the Fab Five (and Sensational Six)!

Just three years after Mickey and Minnie Mouse made their debut, a new friend named Goofy joined the gang.

2022 marks his 90th birthday and Disney is celebrating with themed merchandise including a new Collectible Key.

The latest edition in the ever-growing series features Goofy’s signature color palette of orange, blue and green, highlighted by animated drawings of the beloved character.

The back end with the Disney “D” is bright orange and decorated with contrasting yellow dots and a smiling Goofy face.

In the center is another Goofy image set against a neon blue background, while the character’s name is displayed in bold letters over the Castle key tines.

The Collectible Key sells for $14.99 and is available now on shopDisney

Goofy 90th Anniversary Collectible Key – Special Edition | shopDisney

