shopDisney Welcomes Three New Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Plush

Keep the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration going with Mickey and Friends plush from shopDisney. Three beloved characters have donned their commemorative costumes for a fashionable look 50 years in the making.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary in style, plush style! Today three new classic character pals arrived on shopDisney, all dressed in their EARidescent best.
- Goofy, Donald and Daisy have joined the party in trendy attire that matches the outfits they’re now wearing at Walt Disney World.
- Their cute clothing features royal blue and golden accents, along with bows (ties for the gents, hair bow for Daisy) and shimmering jackets and overlays.
- These lovable pals measure between 12 1/2-16 1/2-inches tall and sell for $29.99 each. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Goofy Plush
Goofy Plush – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – 16 1/2''
Donald Plush
Donald Duck Plush – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – 12 1/2''
Daisy Plush
Daisy Duck Plush – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – 15''
WDW 50th Anniversary Merchandise
In addition to the trio of plush shown above, fans can complete the collection with Mickey, Minnine, Chip and Dale.
Mickey Mouse Plush – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – Medium 14''
Minnie Mouse Plush – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – Medium 14 1/2''
Chip 'n Dale Plush Set – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – 8 1/4''
