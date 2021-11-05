Celebrate WDW 50 with The Dreamy EARidescent Collection on shopDisney

I have long been in love with the dreamy iridescent color spectrum and I love that Disney is bringing this beautiful element to the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary collections. Best of all many of the coveted styles are now available on shopDisney so fans across the nation can join the celebration without having to leave home.

EARidescent Collection – shopDisney

An anniversary celebration needs a fun color story and in honor of Walt Disney World’s 50th shopDisney has introduced their EARidescent collection. This playful series combines rainbow pastels with rosy pinks for a lovely assortment of attire and accessories that pairs perfectly with the iconic Cinderella Castle.

Headband and Hat

Fans can complete any disney outfit with that ever popular Minnie Mouse Ear Headband or a Mickey Mouse themed baseball cap. Whichever style you choose, there’s no doubt you’ll look “shining, shimmering, splendid!”

Stylish Tops

Your wardrobe just got a little rosier thanks to this selection of tops for adults and kids. Commemorate the anniversary with a “Walt Disney World 50” pullover, or celebrate with a WDW tee and long sleeve shirt featuring Mickey Mouse.

Accessories

Finally, add a touch of magic to your look with something as simple as the elegant pin or bangle bracelet by Alex and Ani. The pin features Mickey Mouse in his signature pose, while the bracelet is a nod to Minnie Mouse with a pretty Ear Headband charm.

