Vinylmation Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Series is Back in Stock on shopDisney

Vinylmation figures might be a thing of the past, but this year Walt Disney World is celebrating a big anniversary and they’ve brought back the miniature collectibles for the occasion.

Disney is inviting fans to join The Most Magical Celebration on Earth with an amazing Vinylmation series, but it’s going to cost you. The limited edition sealed tray features 24 individual boxes with the entire figure assortment (two full sets) and it sells for $359.99.

There are a total of 12 characters, 11 which are known plus one mystery figure. Even with its price tag, these sold out quickly on shopDisney and have just now come back in stock!

Vinylmation Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Series Tray – Limited Release – $359.99

Contains 24 packages, randomly assorted, with one complete set of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Series collection, plus one ''Mystery Chaser''

Packages inside the Tray are blind-boxed. You won't know which figure is inside until you've opened it!

Figures in this series include: Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Daisy Duck, Donald Duck, Goofy, Chip, Dale, Dumbo, Big Al from Country Bear Jamboree, and a Happy Haunt from The Haunted Mansion, plus Mystery Figure

Part of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection

Good to Know:

Specific designs cannot be requested. Due to the unique nature of this item, there are no refunds, exchanges or returns.

