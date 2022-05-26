Funko Hosting Star Wars Sweepstakes to Attend 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of the biggest events in the United States and in 2022, you could be one of the lucky attendees! Funko’s Grogu balloon will join the festivities again this year and the company is giving Star Wars fans a chance to experience the spectacle in person.

What’s Happening:

Funko is inviting fans to join them in New York City this…November? That’s right. The company is hosting a sweepstakes for a chance to attend the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The announcement came today during the first day of Star Wars Celebration.

As in 2021, Funko’s Pop!-inspired Grogu balloon will once again take to the sky and make its flight down the streets of New York City.

Funko is giving two lucky winners the opportunity of a lifetime to attend the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and see The Mandalorian

Winners will receive a package that includes: Airfare (winner +1) 3 nights of hotel accommodations Tickets to the parade (winner +1) $100 gift certificate to shop on Funko.com

The winners will be announced during an episode of Freddy’s Fun House on June 16th.

How to Enter:

To enter the Sweepstakes, post a picture or short video (15 seconds or less) on Twitter, Facebook, or TikTok of you with your Star Wars collection by Funko with the hashtag #FunkoGiveaway and tag @OriginalFunko in your post.

Good to Know:

The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States or District of Columbia who are at least 18 years old (or the age of majority in their jurisdiction, whichever is older) at the time of entry.

Sweepstakes starts at 12 am. Pacific Time on Wednesday, May 26, 2022 and ends at 11:59 pm. Pacific Time on Thursday, June 16th, 2022

One Entry Per Person During Sweepstakes Period.

For a complete list of rules and eligibility, check out Funko’s Terms and Conditions page.

Shop the Parade:

To get fans excited for the 2021 airborne debut, Funko released an assortment of limited-edition products for the whole family to enjoy—and some of the items are still available.