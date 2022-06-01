Obi-Wan Wednesdays Week 2 Round Up – “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episodes 1 and 2

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can grow their most impressive collections with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise as Disney and Lucasfilm present Obi-Wan Wednesdays! From toys and collectibles to books, apparel and more, this new campaign is sure to be a hit with Sith and Jedi alike!

Obi-Wan Wednesdays Week 2

It’s another exciting week of reveals inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi with an assortment of toys and figures themed to the first two episodes of the series. Collectors will appreciate Hasbro’s Black Series offerings, while Funko fans have a new Pop! figure to be excited about. Finally, let your kids’ imaginations run wild with Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge kits from Hasbro.

Action Figures

Hasbro continually delivers great products in their Black Series line. Pre-orders open tomorrow for Obi-Wan in his Tibidon Station look alongside a menacing Darth Vader dressed in all black (of course)!

Funko Pop!

Kumail Nanjiani has joined the Star Wars universe and he seems to have a few secrets up his sleeves. Add the new character Haja Estree to your collection with a cool bobble head Pop! If your tastes skew a bit more sinister, then the latest Reva offerings might be more up your alley. She’s wielding her deadly lightsaber…with both blades extended!

Lightsabers

Obi-Wan and Darth Vader are two of the most famous characters in the galaxy and now your youngsters can recreate the tense and exciting moments from their story with the Lightsaber Forge sets from Hasbro. Each comes with a series of parts so fans can build their own lightsaber in a style unique to them.

LEGO

Anxious to spend more time with the Inquisitors? Good news! LEGO has a play set (ages 9+) that includes the company’s ship, three Inquisitor minifigures, an Obi-Wan minifigure and plenty of lightsabers to go around!

Inquisitor Transport Scythe 75336 | Star Wars

Pre-orders for many of these items open tomorrow at 10am PT. Check back soon for links to your favorites!

For more Star Wars inspired shopping StarWars.com reminds fans to check out BigBadToyStore.com, Walmart.com, and LEGO.com.

How to Shop:

Every Wednesday from now through June 29th, fans can look for new products and content, from licensees like Hasbro, The LEGO Group, Funko, Mattel and many more, to be revealed each Wednesday at 10 am PT / 1 am ET, with select pre-orders starting Thursdays at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

