You Want Thingamabobs?! “The Little Mermaid” Blind Pack Collectible Keys are Coming Soon

Look at this stuff, isn’t it neat? Just when you think your Disney Key Collection’s complete…shopDisney reveals a new series is on its way! If you couldn’t guess, the next film to be featured on the colorful souvenirs is The Little Mermaid and it appears this will be another Blind Pack series!

Fans of the The Little Mermaid can grow their collection with a few more thingamabobs (definitely not 20!), thanks to a new assortment of Blind Pack Collectible Keys

Splash into the collectibles game with six bright and playful designs inspired by characters from the movie. Disney's Blind Pack Collectible Keys feature five known designs and one mystery key. Among the characters included are: Ariel Ursula Triton Eric Flounder Mystery Key

Each Key features bold colors and stylized textures decorating the signature “D” that are inspired by one of the characters from The Little Mermaid .

. The Disney Collectible Keys include a Fantasyland castle for the tines and these are decorated with scenes from the film.

Individual keys usually sell for $12.99 each and purchase limits may apply.

As with most Disney Blind Packs, fans won’t be able to request an individual Key design and sales are final—no returns or refunds.

The Collectible Keys are coming soon to shopDisney

What About the Mystery Key?:

While we don’t know what’s included on this design, we think Sebastian is the likely choice. Although there are a few other interesting options such as Flotsam and Jetsam, one of Ariel’s sisters, Scuttle or Max.

