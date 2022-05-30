Alice in Wonderland Collectible Key Series Coming Soon to shopDisney

Are you having fun amassing the various Disney Collectible Key series? Fans looking to grow their collection are in for a treat because a new Alice in Wonderland series is coming soon!

A new assortment of Blind Pack Collectible Keys is coming to shopDisney that will take you on a trip down the rabbit hole!

Fans of Disney animated classics will love adding Alice in Wonderland characters to their collection with the blind pack keys that feature five known designs and one mystery key. Among the characters included are: Alice Cheshire cat White Rabbit Mad Hatter Queen of Hearts Mystery Key

. Most Disney Collectible Keys include a Fantasyland castle for the tines, but at this time the only full key we’ve seen is Alice.

Her key showcases the same decoration on the castle that’s on the “D,” additionally above the castle is the name of her character so there’s no mistaking who the Key belongs to!

Individual keys usually sell for $12.99 each and guests are allowed to purchase up to 12 keys.

As with most Disney Blind Packs, fans won’t be able to request an individual Key design and sales are final—no returns or refunds.

What About the Mystery Key?:

While we don’t know what’s included on this design, we think the March Hare would be the perfect fit! Of course twins Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum are another option and each could take over one side; but we’ll just have to wait and see!

