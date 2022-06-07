New Halloween Horror Nights Poster Warns Guests to “Never Go Alone”

Halloween Horror Nights at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood shared an ominous poster for this year’s upcoming event.
- Interestingly, the Twitter account for the event in Hollywood shared the whole poster, seen above, while the Universal Orlando account shared a cropped version:
- To this point, there has been one house (yes, house, not maze) announced for both Orlando and Hollywood.
- Both poster feature this year’s event tagline: Never Go Alone.
- In typical HHN storytelling fashion, the person featured in the poster can actually be seen in the announcement video for the Universal Monsters: Legends Collide house at this year’s event.
- There’s no telling what grim fate is awaiting Skylar ahead of Halloween Horror Nights this year, though fans continue to speculate as to what haunts we might see.
- Halloween Horror Nights begins on Friday, September 2 in Orlando with 10 terrifying haunted houses and Thursday, September 8 in Hollywood with eight frightening haunted houses. Both events will run select nights through Monday, October 31, and additional details will be revealed soon.
- We spotted a Halloween Horror Nights easter egg in the summer Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida, seemingly continuing the story from one of last year’s houses.
- Want to see Halloween Horror Nights from a different perspective? Universal Studios Hollywood will be holding auditions for scareactors on June 17 and 18.
