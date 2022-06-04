Universal Studios Hollywood Hosting Halloween Horror Nights Auditions on June 17th & 18th

The Halloween season is just three short months away, and Universal Studios Hollywood is already looking for performers for their annual Halloween Horror Nights event.

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood is seeking performers for Halloween Horror Nights 2022.

Auditions will be held on Friday, June 17th & Saturday, June 18th at the Hilton Universal City.

Those interested can schedule an appointment at the link here

Audition Details:

Performers will be asked to do some improvisation and demonstrate scare-abilities. Please come dressed to move.

Performance spaces may include one or more of the following: tight spaces, darkness, strobe lighting, and fog effects.

Costumes may include one or more of the following: latex/silicone masks, blood effects, oversized costume pieces, and full body creature suits.

Some roles may require lifting up to 50 lbs.

Current headshot and resume preferred.

More Universal Park News: