Universal Studios Hollywood Hosting Halloween Horror Nights Auditions on June 17th & 18th

The Halloween season is just three short months away, and Universal Studios Hollywood is already looking for performers for their annual Halloween Horror Nights event.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Studios Hollywood is seeking performers for Halloween Horror Nights 2022.
- Auditions will be held on Friday, June 17th & Saturday, June 18th at the Hilton Universal City.
- Those interested can schedule an appointment at the link here.
Audition Details:
- Performers will be asked to do some improvisation and demonstrate scare-abilities. Please come dressed to move.
- Performance spaces may include one or more of the following: tight spaces, darkness, strobe lighting, and fog effects.
- Costumes may include one or more of the following: latex/silicone masks, blood effects, oversized costume pieces, and full body creature suits.
- Some roles may require lifting up to 50 lbs.
- Current headshot and resume preferred.
