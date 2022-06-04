Photos: Caro-Seuss-el Re-opens at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Following a lengthy refurbishment beginning in August 2021, the Caro-Seuss-el at Universal’s Islands of Adventure finally reopened to guests this week.

The Caro-Seuss-el is located in the center of the park’s Seuss Landing area.

During the refurbishment, the roof was mostly removed and replaced.

It doesn’t look like much attention was put towards other areas of the attraction, as the entrance marquee looks rather worn out.

