Photos: Caro-Seuss-el Re-opens at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Following a lengthy refurbishment beginning in August 2021, the Caro-Seuss-el at Universal’s Islands of Adventure finally reopened to guests this week.
- The Caro-Seuss-el is located in the center of the park’s Seuss Landing area.
- During the refurbishment, the roof was mostly removed and replaced.
- It doesn’t look like much attention was put towards other areas of the attraction, as the entrance marquee looks rather worn out.
