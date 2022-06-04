Photos: Caro-Seuss-el Re-opens at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Following a lengthy refurbishment beginning in August 2021, the Caro-Seuss-el at Universal’s Islands of Adventure finally reopened to guests this week.

  • The Caro-Seuss-el is located in the center of the park’s Seuss Landing area.

  • During the refurbishment, the roof was mostly removed and replaced.

  • It doesn’t look like much attention was put towards other areas of the attraction, as the entrance marquee looks rather worn out.

