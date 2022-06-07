Walt Disney World’s Minnie Van Service Returning June 29

Another option for traversing Walt Disney World is about to make a comeback. Today, Disney announced that their Minnie Vans Service would be returning June 29th.

What’s Happening:

  • As previously teased, Disney and Lyft are bringing back the Minnie Van Service to Walt Disney World this summer.
  • Starting June 29th, guests will once again be able to book a Minnie Van via the Lyft app and have it take them nearly anywhere on Walt Disney World property.
  • Minnie Van vehicles are Disney-owned vehicles driven by Cast Members.
  • Guests can also request an Accessible Minnie Van in the app as needed.
  • Each Minnie Van comes equipped with two, complimentary child car seats. 
  • Pricing for the service varies based on distance traveled from pickup location to requested destination within the Walt Disney World Resort.
  • However, the total price for the trip will display in the Lyft app at the time of booking.
  • Notably, while the point-to-point service around Walt Disney World will once again be available, the Minnie Van airport service is not resuming at this time.
  • For more information, be sure to check out Walt Disney World’s Minnie Van site.
