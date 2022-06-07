Walt Disney World’s Minnie Van Service Returning June 29

Another option for traversing Walt Disney World is about to make a comeback. Today, Disney announced that their Minnie Vans Service would be returning June 29th.

​​

What’s Happening:

As previously teased

Starting June 29th, guests will once again be able to book a Minnie Van via the Lyft app and have it take them nearly anywhere on Walt Disney World property.

Minnie Van vehicles are Disney-owned vehicles driven by Cast Members.

Guests can also request an Accessible Minnie Van in the app as needed.

Each Minnie Van comes equipped with two, complimentary child car seats.

Pricing for the service varies based on distance traveled from pickup location to requested destination within the Walt Disney World Resort.

However, the total price for the trip will display in the Lyft app at the time of booking.

Notably, while the point-to-point service around Walt Disney World will once again be available, the Minnie Van airport service is not resuming at this time.

For more information, be sure to check out Walt Disney World’s Minnie Van site