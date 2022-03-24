Minnie Van Service Returning to Walt Disney World This Summer

Disney announced via their official Disney Parks TikTok account that the Minnie Van rideshare service will be returning to the Walt Disney World Resort this summer.
What’s Happening:
- The Minnie Van service is essentially Disney’s “luxury” version of Uber or Lyft (actually powered by the latter company), providing on demand rides for guests all around Walt Disney World property, as well as to and from the Orlando International Airport.
- The service originally was suspended following the pandemic related closure in 2020 and has remained dark since.
- Disney announced the return of the service today following a flurry of sightings of the vans in locations such as the EPCOT parking lot.
It really works! Minnie Vans connected by @Lyft are rolling back in this #Summer at #DisneyWorld 🚗 #Disney #DisneyParks #MinnieMouse #ToyCars #MinnieVan #CarTok #Water #Lyft
- No exact return date has been given yet, but the service is expected to resume at some point this summer.
