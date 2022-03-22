Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Added to Online EPCOT Map

Some updates have been made to the EPCOT map available on the Walt Disney World website, giving us our first look at the building for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in map form.

The former Universe of Energy building looks much the same as before, just with the addition of the Nova Corps Starblaster in front. Also, the main “big blue” attraction building is nowhere to be found on the map.

The pathways have been rearranged at EPCOT as construction continues on projects in the center of the park. The pathway cutting from Spaceship Earth to the backside of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is now closed off, and guests can now walk the previous main route past the exit of Project Tomorrow and alongside the soon-to-open Connections Café and Eatery.

