Connections Cafe Will Also Be the Future Home of Starbucks

This spring the new Connections Cafe will be the home of Starbucks at EPCOT. The first of five marquees have been installed at the new sites.
What’s Happening:
- This location is using the same design as Creations Shop. It will be located right across the breezeway.
- For those who need their caffeine fix, this will be the future home of Starbucks at EPCOT.
- Like other Starbucks locations inside the parks, this one will be designed to fit its surroundings and will not look like your local Starbucks at home.
- No opening date has been announced yet.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CbQaitzOchU/
Imagineer Zach Riddley Shared:
- Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley shared this information on his Instagram page.
- This is an early concept drawing of what Connections Cafe will look like.
- He said “this piece beautifully illustrates a few points of “connection” that we designed for our guests in this new space – how the gardens and greenery within World Celebration will complement the interiors, allowing our guests to harmonize with nature outside; how friends and family will gather together around a meal or beverage; and how show kitchens will provide a culinary experience for our guests within. The kitchen you see represented here will actually be responsible for making a variety of baked goods, which will be available at Connections Eatery.”
- Lights and color will play a big role in this interior aesthetic.
- There will be a hand-painted mural and the same floor-to-ceiling glazing.
- He said that more details will come later on.
Other Information:
- There is currently a temporary Starbucks Travelers Cafe in World Showcase, but this pop-up location will be closing when Connection Cafe opens.
- If you are wanting to get a coffee fix but don't want to go to Starbucks, there are plenty of Joffrey's Coffee locations all around Walt Disney World property.