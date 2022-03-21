Space 220 Updates Menu with New Offerings and Updates to Old Favorites

Space 220 Restaurant, EPCOT’s newest out-of-this-world dining experience, has just added some stellar new dishes to their menu, awaiting guests among the stars.
- Starting today, the new offerings on the Space 220 menu include:
- Short Cake – Matcha Air Cake, Mascarpone Mousse and Strawberries. Available as a Supernova Sweets (dessert) option for three-course prix fixe dinner, or $14 add-on to two-course prix fixe lunch.
- Steak Salad – Marinated Filet Tips, Iceberg Wedges, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Chives, Blue Cheese Crumble and Horseradish Dressing. Available as a Star Course (Entrée) option for lunch only.
- Quinoa Burger – Quinoa-Vegetable Burger, Baby Arugula, Tomato, Yellow Beet Citrus and Mayonnaise. Available as a Star Course (Entrée) option for lunch only.
- Shrimp Cocktail – U 10 Shrimp and Classic Horseradish Cocktail Sauce. Available on the Flight Bites lounge menu.
- Space Glazed Duck Breast – Fried Jasmine Rice, Asparagus, Pineapple and Orange Hoisin Sauce. Available as a Star Course (Entrée) option for dinner only.
- In addition to brand new items, some favorite dishes have been given upgrades, with new flavors and ingredients:
- Florida Red Snapper – Pan Seared Red Snapper, Fennel Barigoule and Potato Stew. Available as a Star Course (Entrée) option for dinner only.
- Space Greens – Dressing made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Cointreau, Thyme Simple Syrup, Strawberry and Fresh Lemon Juice. Available as a Lift-Off (appetizer) option for lunch and dinner.
- Supreme Chicken Breast – Seared Chicken Breast, Polenta Parmesan Cake, Petite Balsamic Lentils and Basil Oil. Available as a Star Course (Entrée) option for lunch and dinner.
- Space 220 Restaurant opened last September, taking guests a simulated 220 miles above Earth’s surface to savor a delicious two or three-course prix fixe meal, or enjoy bites in a lounge setting.