Photos: New Pathways and Construction Updates at EPCOT

Yesterday we reported that some changes had been made to the EPCOT map accounting for a newly opened pathway in the park. Let’s now take a look at what's new, including our first up-close look at Connections Café and Eatery.

Let’s start off with a look at construction progress on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind that can be seen from the EPCOT Monorail.

This will be the entrance to both the Stand-By and Lightning Lane lines for the attraction.

The Nova Corps Starblaster looks to be mostly complete.

Next door to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the still-upcoming Play! Pavilion, of which we have heard no update of in quite some time.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has been added to the EPCOT guide map, noted as opening Summer 2022.

The pathways have been rearranged as construction continues on projects in the center of the park. The pathway cutting from Spaceship Earth to the backside of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is now closed off, and guests can now walk the previous main route past the exit of Project Tomorrow and alongside the soon-to-open Connections Café and Eatery.

The main Guest Relations location across from Spaceship Earth is getting a makeover, so guests are redirected to the location at the entrance of the park.

This new braille map can be found on the construction walls outside Guest Relations.

The change in pathways allows us to walk by the soon-to-open Connections Café and Eatery, located in the former home of Electric Umbrella.

The main Connections Café has been installed.

Looking back towards Spaceship Earth.

Now over to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind for a look at the changes on the ground.

The former pathway cutting to the left of the building is now closed.