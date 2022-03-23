Photos: Even More New EPCOT Merchandise Hits Store Shelves at the Creations Shop

Ever since the Creations Shop opened at EPCOT, a brand new line of retro-inspired merchandise has been available. Disney has been continually adding to the collection, and we spotted the latest additions during a visit to EPCOT today.

Perhaps the most notable new item is this excellent jacket featuring all the new neighborhoods of the park, which retails for $59.99.

An EPCOT zipper!

This shirt featuring the new pavilion logos in the shape of Mickey’s head has been available for a while. It retails for $29.99

You can live your 90s fantasy in this delightful bucket hat that retails for $29.99.

An excellent EPCOT Corkcicle mug retailing for $39.99.

And finally, a fleece throw blanket featuring a colorful Spaceship Earth pattern. It retails for $39.99.

