Photos: Even More New EPCOT Merchandise Hits Store Shelves at the Creations Shop

Ever since the Creations Shop opened at EPCOT, a brand new line of retro-inspired merchandise has been available. Disney has been continually adding to the collection, and we spotted the latest additions during a visit to EPCOT today.
Perhaps the most notable new item is this excellent jacket featuring all the new neighborhoods of the park, which retails for $59.99.
An EPCOT zipper!
This shirt featuring the new pavilion logos in the shape of Mickey’s head has been available for a while. It retails for $29.99
You can live your 90s fantasy in this delightful bucket hat that retails for $29.99.
An excellent EPCOT Corkcicle mug retailing for $39.99.
And finally, a fleece throw blanket featuring a colorful Spaceship Earth pattern. It retails for $39.99.
