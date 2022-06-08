Disney+ Now Live Across Middle East and North Africa

Disney+, the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, is officially live across the Middle East and North Africa.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, has officially launched across 16 markets across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). With thousands of films, series and exclusive Originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star, Disney+ offers fans the greatest stories, all in one place.
- In general entertainment, subscribers will be able to watch titles including the hit original comedy series Only Murders in the Building, The Kardashians, as well as all seasons of The Simpsons, Grey’s Anatomy, and The Walking Dead. There’s also a wide-reaching movie line-up from classics like Avatar, to action-packed Academy Award-nominated comedy Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds.
- Superhero fans will have access to all of their favorite titles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Academy Award-nominated Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, Black Panther, and Avengers: Endgame, and the latest Marvel series including Moon Knight, from Egyptian Director Mohamed Diab, and Ms. Marvel, which premieres globally on Disney+ today and features Marvel’s first Muslim superhero.
- Subscribers will be able to enjoy the beloved stories from Disney and Pixar, including the entire Toy Story franchise, Soul and Academy Award-nominated Luca, and from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Academy Award-winning Encanto which tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, and Academy Award-winning Cruella starring Emma Stone as the legendary “Cruella de Vil”.
- With unprecedented access to Disney’s vault, beloved classics such as Cinderella, Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Little Mermaid, will be available to stream alongside recent blockbusters like Frozen, Frozen II, and Mulan (2020). There will also be hundreds of Disney Channel series, shorts, and specials available to stream, including Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and Hannah Montana.
- National Geographic documentaries including The Rescue and Free Solo, from Academy Award-winning directors and producers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, will sit alongside popular National Geographic series such as The World According To Jeff Goldblum and Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.
- Subscribers will also have access to Star Wars’ original series, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is the most-watched Disney+ Original series premiere globally to date, based on hours streamed in an opening weekend. In addition, Disney+ will be the home of the entire Skywalker saga, with Star Wars Episodes 1 through 9 streaming on the service.
- Disney+ is now available in the following markets:
- Algeria
- Bahrain
- Egypt
- Iraq
- Jordan
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
- Libya
- Morocco
- Oman
- Palestine
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Tunisia
- UAE
- Yemen
- Users will have access to high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles to access age-appropriate content.
