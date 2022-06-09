Major Panel Presentations Announced for D23 Expo 2022

With the return of the D23 Expo just three short months away, D23 has announced the spectacular lineup of the main presentations for the event. These incredible presentations will take place in “Hall D23,” the 6,900-seat venue located in Hall D of the Anaheim Convention Center.

Friday, September 9th

Disney100 kicks off at D23 Expo on Friday, September 9th, at 10:30 a.m. with an epic presentation that includes the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony , featuring Disney CEO Bob Chapek. The Disney Legends Ceremony will once again honor those visionaries and artists who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy. Look for the names of the 2022 inductees to be announced in the coming weeks.

Saturday, September 10th

Filmmakers, celebrity talent, and surprise guests will join representatives from Marvel Studios and Luca sfilm , among others, onstage in Hall D23 at 10:00 a.m. to showcase theatrical and Disney+ titles. Going behind the scenes of these studios’ highly anticipated films, specials, and series, attendees will see exclusive footage and be among the first to learn what else is in the works.

Sunday, September 11th

At 10:30 a.m., join Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro for a look at Disney’s boundless future. With announcements and updates on the magic happening around the world in parks, on the high seas, at home, and beyond, attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at the big dreams of Disney Imagineers. Every Disney fan will want to be a part of this special presentation full of exciting news and surprises.

A limited number of single-day tickets

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club Gold Members can purchase tickets for $89 for a one-day adult admission.

Single-day Saturday tickets and three-day passes are sold out.

The D23 Expo takes place Friday, September 9th through Sunday, September 11th at the Anaheim Convention Center, right across the street from Disneyland