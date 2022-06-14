The Walt Disney Archives Announce Exhibits and Panels for D23 Expo 2022

The Walt Disney Archives will return to this year’s D23 Expo with an all-new exhibit, exciting panels, and a closer look at a rarely-seen piece of Disney history!

Step Into an All-New Exhibit:

Guests can experience Walt Disney Archives presents Step in Time, an exhibit celebrating the nearly 100-year history of The Walt Disney Company.

As part of the kick-off to Disney100, this chronological exhibition will showcase Walt Disney Archives historical assets like never before with immersive, themed environments from animated shorts, films, and film premieres, as well as television productions and Disney Parks favorites, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Mary Poppins, Tron and The Haunted Mansion

A timeline in the center of the exhibit will showcase the breadth of extraordinary Disney events over the past century and will act as a guide for visitors as they journey through the 12,000-square-foot experience. Guests will have the chance to literally “Step in Time” into various immersive areas around the perimeter of the space, showcasing rare historical objects as never before, in recreations of the settings from which they originated.

The gallery space will be divided into nine highly themed areas, inviting fans to capture photos and become part of Disney’s rich history themselves. From captaining the boat in Steamboat Willie, walking the blue carpet at the premiere of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and visiting with the carousel horses from Mary Poppins, to being serenaded by Breathless Mahoney at Club Ritz (Dick Tracy), visiting Flynn’s Arcade (Tron), and coming face-to-face with the bride in the attic of the Haunted Mansion, fans will have the opportunity to relive moments from 100 Years of Wonder, all while making new memories to last a lifetime.

The Walt Disney Archives Stage Returns:

The popular Walt Disney Archives Stage returns, hosting more than a dozen panels and presentations throughout the weekend.

Notables such as Disney Legend Bill Farmer, Walt Disney Archives director Becky Cline, author and historian Graham Allan, Walt Disney Imagineering global ambassador Bob Weis, Imagineers from the Illusioneering Lab, and historian and artist Stacia Martin will offer a unique peek “behind the magic.”

Fans will enjoy exploring many of Disney’s worlds, including the impressive 50-year legacy of the Main Street Electrical Parade Walt Disney World

Plus, join the Archives team and special guests on the 1,250-seat Backlot stage on Saturday, September 10th, at 10:00 a.m. for a look at the creation of the upcoming Disney100: The Exhibition, which opens next February at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia.

Walt’s Plane on Display: