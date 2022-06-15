Ashley Eckstein Signing at Downtown Disney on Thursday, June 23rd

Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and founder of Her Universe, will be making an appearance at Downtown Disney next week.

Join Ashley Eckstein actress, entrepreneur, designer, author and star from shows including Star Wars: The Clone Wars for a special signing!

for a special signing! She’ll be appearing at the Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney on Thursday, June 23rd from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

It seems as if Eckstein is there to promote her new Ewok Ear Headband, which is available now on shopDisney.

