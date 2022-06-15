Ashley Eckstein Signing at Downtown Disney on Thursday, June 23rd

Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and founder of Her Universe, will be making an appearance at Downtown Disney next week.
- Join Ashley Eckstein actress, entrepreneur, designer, author and star from shows including Star Wars: The Clone Wars for a special signing!
- She’ll be appearing at the Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney on Thursday, June 23rd from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Ewok Ear Headband for Adults – Star Wars | shopDisney
- It seems as if Eckstein is there to promote her new Ewok Ear Headband, which is available now on shopDisney.
