New Mater Popcorn Bucket Available for Cars Land’s 10th Anniversary

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure, Mater has become the latest character to get the popcorn bucket treatment!
What’s Happening:
- How tow-tally adorable! Dad gum! If you stop for a refueling snack, you may want your very own novelty Tow Mater premium bucket from Cars Land.
- This new popcorn bucket is now available for purchase at Flo’s V8 Cafe, Fillmore’s Taste-In and the Cozy Cone Motel.
- Of course, these popcorn buckets are always very popular, so availability may vary throughout the summer.
- Take a look at some other ways you can celebrate the 10th anniversary of Cars Land, including a new photo-op with Guido!
