Disney California Adventure Celebrating 10 Years of Cars Land

It's hard to believe, but Cars Land is celebrating its 10th anniversary (June 15th) at Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort. Disney Parks Blog shared 10 ways that you can celebrate 10 years of this incredible land.

1.) Meet the Cars:

When you hear about Cars, Lightning McQueen and his friend Mater may come to mind, and you can see them parked in front of the Cozy Cone Motel.

2.) New Tow Mater Premium Bucket:

If you are looking for a snack, how about getting it in the adorable Tow Mater premium bucket from Cars Land? You can find these available for purchase at Flo’s V8 Cafe, Fillmore’s Taste-In and the Cozy Cone Motel while supplies last.

3.) Guido Photo Location:

When you're on your Disneyland vacation, you will want to take as many photos as possible. As part of the 10th anniversary, Radiator Springs’ very own Guido grabbed a parking spot in front of Luigi’s Casa Della Tires.

4.) Race on Radiator Springs Racers:

If you're ready for an adventure, you can zoom through Radiator Springs on this high-speed road race, you meet your competition at the beginning and then take the road to see who wins.

5.) Take a Spin:

Over at Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters you ride in a miniature Italian roadster. It turns, spins, and glides across the trackless floor. This is also the first Disney attraction in the United States with a trackless ride system.

6.) Road Trip Souvenir:

If you're looking for Cars Land merchandise, stop by Sarge’s Surplus Hut and Ramone’s House of Body Art for the best merchandise including apparel, toys and even a Land 10th Anniversary Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater limited edition pin.

7.) See Radiator Springs at Sunset:

As the sun begins to set, 16 neon signs light up the night sky at Cars Land. This is an honor of the neon signs of 1950s Americana and Route 66.

8.) Enjoy a Milkshake and a Meal at Flo’s V8 Cafe:

After a day at Parkland, you will be hungry, so make sure to stop by Route 66, Flo’s V8 Cafe. They serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner and you can try their Ka-Cheeseburger, or Flo’s Famous Fried Chicken, and a Flo’s Classic vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry milkshake topped with "road gravel" cookie crumbles for dessert. Mobile ordering is recommended.

9.) Make a Pit Stop at the Cozy Cone Motel:

Another option if you're looking for a meal is the Cozy Cone Motel. Just look for the window shaped like an orange traffic cone. You can try the Chili Cone Queso, made with beef chili, cheddar cheese, and corn chips, served in a bread cone.

10.) Sightsee Along Route 66 to Cadillac Range:

Last but not least, you can enjoy the atmosphere of Cars Land and sightsee snacks, pit stops, and shops abound in the town of Radiator Springs. Off in the distance, you will see the backdrop of Ornament Valley and the six mountain peaks of the Cadillac Range, which represent Cadillac tail fins from 1957 to 1962.

If you're wanting more fun facts and history about Cars Land from Roger Gould, creative director, Theme Parks, Pixar Animation Studios, check out the video below.