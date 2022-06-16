Iman Vellani to Reprise “Ms. Marvel” Role for Avengers: Quantum Encounter Offering on the Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line’s new ship the Disney Wish will be full of great experiences for fans of all ages, including Avengers: Quantum Encounter. Today, Marvel has revealed that the final hero to join the interactive dining experience is none other than Ms. Marvel, played of course by Iman Vellani!

What’s Happening:

Ever since her debut in Marvel Comics, fans have adored the teenage Super Hero Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. Following her comics appearance, Ms. Marvel has made her way to Disney+ Avengers Campus Disneyland Resort she’s taking to the high seas aboard the Disney Wish

This summer, Disney Cruise Line’s new ship will set sail with a handful of Marvel heroes in tow as part of Avengers: Quantum Encounter

Actress Iman Vellani who plays Ms. Marvel in the Disney+ series of the same name will reprise her role on the Disney Wish. She joins a handful of other favorite heroes including: Paul Rudd as Ant-Man Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp Anthony Mackie as Captain America Brie Larson as Captain Marvel

This team of supers must work together to stop Ultron (voiced by Ross Marquand) from completing his latest mission!

The Disney Wish is the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line’s fleet. Takes its maiden voyage —with guests— on July 14, 2022.

About Avengers: Quantum Encounter:

“In the ambitious dining experience, guests will take part in a hands-on demonstration of the latest and greatest Pym Tech, the Quantum Core, hosted by Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne. But this tech is so advanced that it attracts a very unwelcome visitor, Ultron, eager to get his hands on this powerful quantum technology.

Arriving just in time, Captain America and Captain Marvel manage to thwart an army of Ultron’s sentries in an Avengers-level battle on the upper decks of the ship. Alongside these two Avengers is Ms. Marvel, who puts her cosmic powers to the test…while totally fangirling the whole time.”