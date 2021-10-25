Marvel Stars Assemble for Avengers: Quantum Encounter Aboard the Disney Wish

Disney recently shared details about the Worlds of Marvel dining experience that will premiere aboard the Disney Wish next summer, and we now have new details on the show that will be part of the experience.

What’s Happening:

The show, entitled Avengers: Quantum Encounter will feature some of the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe reprising their roles, including Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.

Kerry Condon will reprise her role as the voice of F.R.I.D.A.Y., while actor Ross Marquand will lend his villainous voice to Ultron.

Filming with the actors has wrapped, and post-production work has begun. The upper decks of the Disney Wish will be recreated in CGI, as construction on the real ship is still underway.

Avengers: Quantum Encounter will be an exclusive Avengers dining experience following Ant-Man and The Wasp as they embark on their first public speaking engagement, hosting a special presentation showcasing some of the most powerful Super Hero technologies such as Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s arc reactor and Ant-Man’s Pym Particles.

The experience will have a special hands-on demonstration of the latest from Pym Tech, the Quantum Core, which allows items to shrink and grow.

As the demonstration proceeds, Ultron turns up with an army of robot sentries eager to take control of this world-changing technology, with Ant-Man and The Wasp needing to call on Captain America, Captain Marvel, and Guests for help.

