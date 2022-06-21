D23 Expo 2022 to Use Boarding Groups in Disneyland App for Merchandise Locations

At previous D23 Expos, some virtual lines were used such as the StorePass system, for access to popular merchandise locations. For the D23 Expo 2022, a similar, yet expanded system will be located within the Disneyland Resort app.

What’s Happening:

In announcing the merchandise locations for the D23 Expo 2022, D23 noted that attendees should download the Disneyland Resort app.

Attendees will be able to sign up for an available boarding group in a virtual queue for D23 Expo Marketplace, Mickey’s of Glendale Main Store, or Mickey’s of Glendale Pin Store using the Disneyland Resort app and scanning a QR code at each store’s entrance.

Save time with Merchandise Mobile Checkout, which will be available to pay for items through the app.

Finally, to shop select limited-edition items, guests can use the online reservation system, StorePass, prior to the start of D23 Expo.

More details on how to get a StorePass reservation will be announced later this summer.

More D23 Expo News: