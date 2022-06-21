D23 Expo 2022 to Use Boarding Groups in Disneyland App for Merchandise Locations

At previous D23 Expos, some virtual lines were used such as the StorePass system, for access to popular merchandise locations. For the D23 Expo 2022, a similar, yet expanded system will be located within the Disneyland Resort app.
What’s Happening:
- In announcing the merchandise locations for the D23 Expo 2022, D23 noted that attendees should download the Disneyland Resort app.
- Attendees will be able to sign up for an available boarding group in a virtual queue for D23 Expo Marketplace, Mickey’s of Glendale Main Store, or Mickey’s of Glendale Pin Store using the Disneyland Resort app and scanning a QR code at each store’s entrance.
- Save time with Merchandise Mobile Checkout, which will be available to pay for items through the app.
- Finally, to shop select limited-edition items, guests can use the online reservation system, StorePass, prior to the start of D23 Expo.
- More details on how to get a StorePass reservation will be announced later this summer.
More D23 Expo News:
- The Walt Disney Archives will return to this year’s D23 Expo with an all-new exhibit, exciting panels, and a closer look at a rarely-seen piece of Disney history!
- D23 has announced the spectacular lineup of the main presentations for the event. These incredible presentations will take place in “Hall D23,” the 6,900-seat venue located in Hall D of the Anaheim Convention Center.
- D23 Members may purchase tickets to their own Oogie Boogie Bash night on September 10th during D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning