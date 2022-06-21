D23 Expo 2022 to Use Boarding Groups in Disneyland App for Merchandise Locations

by |
Tags: , ,

At previous D23 Expos, some virtual lines were used such as the StorePass system, for access to popular merchandise locations. For the D23 Expo 2022, a similar, yet expanded system will be located within the Disneyland Resort app.

What’s Happening:

  • In announcing the merchandise locations for the D23 Expo 2022, D23 noted that attendees should download the Disneyland Resort app.
  • Attendees will be able to sign up for an available boarding group in a virtual queue for D23 Expo Marketplace, Mickey’s of Glendale Main Store, or Mickey’s of Glendale Pin Store using the Disneyland Resort app and scanning a QR code at each store’s entrance.
  • Save time with Merchandise Mobile Checkout, which will be available to pay for items through the app.
  • Finally, to shop select limited-edition items, guests can use the online reservation system, StorePass, prior to the start of D23 Expo.
  • More details on how to get a StorePass reservation will be announced later this summer.

More D23 Expo News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning