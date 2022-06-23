“Say It With Pride: Disney+ Celebrates Pride 365” to Premiere June 30th on YouTube and Facebook

In honor of LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, Disney+ will celebrate its community of employees, talent, and fans with Say It With Pride: Disney+ Celebrates Pride 365 premiering on Thursday, June 30th at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on Disney+’s YouTube and Facebook.

Through song and storytelling, the second annual iteration of Disney+’s Pride variety show aims to uplift voices from the community to discuss their journeys, celebrate the achievements and contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community, and look toward a future that embodies diversity and unity with PRIDE.

The ensemble of participants includes: Alan Menken (Academy Award-winning Disney Legend) Alex Newell ( Glee ) Angelica Ross ( Pose ) DCapella Jack Hughes (Artist) Jenny Lorenzo (Host of What’s Up Disney+ ) Jessica Darrow ( Encanto Katie Barnes ( ESPN Nina West ( RuPaul’s Drag Race and the host of the Webby Award-nominated 2021 Disney+ Pride Show) Reuby Wood ( Better Nate Than Ever Topher Ngo ( Turning Red Trans Chorus of Los Angeles Victoria Alonso ( Marvel

Tee Vaden will direct the special.

Produced in partnership with Disney Music Group and the Disney PRIDE Employee Resource Group, the assembled team of performers, talent, director, and producers is predominantly comprised of members of the LGBTQIA+ community, with the support of allies.

Subscribers can discover LGBTQIA+ characters and stories in the Celebrate Pride Month Collection now streaming on Disney+ that features beloved movies and series including Love, Victor Trevor: The Musical (Streaming June 24th), Glee, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series OUT, and more.