Hulu Adds Multiple New Cast Members to Musical-Comedy Series “Up Here”

According to Deadline, the upcoming Hulu musical-comedy series Up Here, starring Mae Whitman (Good Girls) and Carlos Valdes (Gaslit), has added multiple new regular and guest cast members.
What’s Happening:
- Up Here follows the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple (Whitman and Valdes), as they fall in love – and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.
- Series regulars include:
- Katie Finneran (The Gilded Age) as Joan, the unfailingly proper, appearance-fixated mother of Lindsay
- John Hodgman (Blindspot) as Tom, Lindsay’s danger-obsessed father and chief coroner of Chittenden County, VA
- Andréa Burns (West Side Story) as Rosie, Miguel’s mother
- Sophia Hammons (Under Wraps) as Celeste, Lindsay’s rule-following, risk averse best friend from seventh grade
- Newcomer Emilia Suárez as Renee, the queen bee of Miguel’s high school
- Recurring characters are:
- George Hampe (The Resident) as Ned, Lindsay’s sweet, small town Vermont pediatric dentist boyfriend
- Julia McDermott (Women of the Movement) as Fiona, Miguel’s sharp and acerbic video game project manager girlfriend
- Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights) as Orson, the supremely self-confident and self-important private equity manager who destroyed Miguel’s life
- Ayumi Patterson (The Falling World) as Marta, Lindsay’s sophisticated and not entirely trustworthy New York City roommate
- Brian Stokes Mitchell (tick, tick, BOOM) as Ted aka Mr. McGooch, a beloved author and illustrator, whose classic children’s books were a fixture of Lindsay’s youth
- The creative team of Up Here includes Tony-winning playwright Steven Levenson (writer of the novel Dear Evan Hanson), Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (New Girl), Hamilton director Thomas Kail and Oscar, Emmy and Grammy-winning duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen, WandaVision). They will all serve as writers and executive producers on the show.
- Levenson will also serve as showrunner, while Anderson-Lopez and Lopez will write original songs for the series.
- Thomas Kail, who previously directed Broadway shows such as Hamilton and In the Heights, will direct and executive produce the series.
- 20th Television and Kail’s Old 320 Sycamore Productions co-produce the series, which has an eight-episode straight-to-series order, with production set to begin this summer in New York.
