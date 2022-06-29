Hulu Adds Multiple New Cast Members to Musical-Comedy Series “Up Here”

According to Deadline, the upcoming Hulu musical-comedy series Up Here, starring Mae Whitman (Good Girls) and Carlos Valdes (Gaslit), has added multiple new regular and guest cast members.

What’s Happening:

Up Here follows the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple (Whitman and Valdes), as they fall in love – and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

follows the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple (Whitman and Valdes), as they fall in love – and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads. Series regulars include: Katie Finneran ( The Gilded Age ) as Joan, the unfailingly proper, appearance-fixated mother of Lindsay John Hodgman ( Blindspot ) as Tom, Lindsay’s danger-obsessed father and chief coroner of Chittenden County, VA Andréa Burns ( West Side Story Sophia Hammons ( Under Wraps Newcomer Emilia Suárez as Renee, the queen bee of Miguel’s high school

Recurring characters are: George Hampe ( The Resident ) as Ned, Lindsay’s sweet, small town Vermont pediatric dentist boyfriend Julia McDermott ( Women of the Movement Scott Porter ( Friday Night Lights ) as Orson, the supremely self-confident and self-important private equity manager who destroyed Miguel’s life Ayumi Patterson ( The Falling World ) as Marta, Lindsay’s sophisticated and not entirely trustworthy New York City roommate Brian Stokes Mitchell ( tick, tick, BOOM ) as Ted aka Mr. McGooch, a beloved author and illustrator, whose classic children’s books were a fixture of Lindsay’s youth

The creative team of Up Here includes Tony-winning playwright Steven Levenson (writer of the novel Dear Evan Hanson ), Danielle Sanchez-Witzel ( New Girl ), Hamilton Frozen , WandaVision

includes Tony-winning playwright Steven Levenson (writer of the novel ), Danielle Sanchez-Witzel ( ), , Levenson will also serve as showrunner, while Anderson-Lopez and Lopez will write original songs for the series.

Thomas Kail, who previously directed Broadway shows such as Hamilton and In the Heights , will direct and executive produce the series.

and , will direct and executive produce the series. 20th Television and Kail’s Old 320 Sycamore Productions co-produce the series, which has an eight-episode straight-to-series order, with production set to begin this summer in New York.