Power Up Your Jewelry Collection with Stormbreaker and Mjolnir Pendant Necklaces from RockLove

Thor: Love and Thunder is about to bow in theaters and while we’re all excited for the return of the god of thunder, what’s more exciting is the merchandise you can add to your collection! We’re talking about two stylish new offerings from RockLove that celebrate both Thor and Mighty Thor.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

RockLove continues to deliver incredible jewelry inspired by our favorite pop culture shows and movies and this week they’re bringing us the iconic weapons wielded by Thor.

Fans of the Asgardian will love the stunning new necklaces designed by the RockLove team that are perfect miniature replications of Mjolnir and Stormbreaker.

As we’ll soon see, Thor is back in action with his trusty weapon, Sormbreaker which features a hammer on one end and ax blade on the other. Of course he’s not alone on his adventure when a newly powered Jane Foster arrives on the scene with a repaired Mjolnir…the last time we saw this version, his sister Hela destroyed it!

handcrafted in solid sterling silver and feature nisex adjustable sterling silver cable chain with lobster clasp and Fans can shop for both pieces now on the RockLove website and each sells for $150.00.

Marvel X RockLove THOR LOVE AND THUNDER Stormbreaker Necklace

Sterling silver

20 inch to 24 inch adjustable curb chain

40mm x 20mm x 6mm

Weighs 10 grams

Marvel X RockLove THOR LOVE AND THUNDER Mjolnir Necklace

Sterling silver

20 inch to 24 inch adjustable curb chain

35mm x 16mm x 10mm

Weighs 14 grams

