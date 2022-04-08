Marvel x RockLove “Moon Knight” Scarab Compass Pendant

If you’ve been watching the Marvel series Moon Knight, then you know what the hype is all about and if you haven’t, it’s time to get on board, friend! RockLove is celebrating the event series with a new pendant necklace inspired by the Scarab Compass that belongs to Steven and Marc.

What’s Happening:

Make room in your jewelry collection for a stunning new Marvel inspired piece by RockLove. Disney+ Moon Knight.

Available now on RockLove.com, this highly detailed Scarab Compass was designed to resemble the actual piece from the show.

The Scarab Compass is handcrafted in brass and features hieroglyphics that match the symbols seen on screen. The Scarab itself is removable from the base and has articulated wings that can be displayed in their fully open position.

When it’s time to put everything back together, the Scarab reattaches to base by discreetly placed magnets.

The same is true of the wings, which will clip back into their closed position. The pendant is attached to an adjustable 5mm leather cord.

The Marvel x RockLove Moon Knight Scarab Compass is available now exclusively at RockLove

A link to the piece can be found below.

Scarab Compass Pendant

“Domed and significantly weighty, the front of the talisman features intricate enameled details that are hand-painted in hues of cobalt blue, dark purple, and turquoise.”

Marvel X RockLove MARVEL STUDIOS MOON KNIGHT Scarab Compass Pendant – $99.00

Metal: Artisan brass, enamel, and magnets.

Leather Cord: 5mm thick, adjustable slide knot up to 28 inches

Overall Size: 34mm x 25mm x 10mm (not including bail)

