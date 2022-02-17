Marvel x RockLove Debuts New Collection Featuring Headpieces for Iron Man, Loki and Scarlet Witch

Do you know what your jewelry collection is missing? Marvel helmets pendants from RockLove! As of today, the company has launched a new series of necklaces and rings inspired by Iron Man, Loki and Scarlet Witch.

The Marvel x RockLove Collection

Debuting today on RockLove.com, this elegant collection is highly detailed and features gorgeous construction that .

Many of the pieces in the series feature red crystals surrounded by sterling silver that’s as eye-catching as they are gorgeous.

Marvel x RockLove Collection includes: Two Ring Styles – Iron Man and Scarlet Witch Four Necklaces – Iron Man, Loki (silver and gold), Scarlet Witch

The Marvel x RockLove ple Collection is available now exclusively at RockLove

Iron Man

“Inspired by the iconic armored suit, Iron Man’s Mark helmet is sculpted in sterling silver in a unisex ring and cleverly crafted necklace. The pendant includes an articulated face plate that flips opened and closed, secured by hidden hinges and magnets.”

Loki

“An Asgardian symbol for the sorcery he wields, Loki's infamous horned helmet is immortalized in this petite three dimensional free-sliding pendant. Handcrafted in polished sterling silver and warm 14K yellow gold.”

Scarlet Witch

“Born with the mythical ability to harness Chaos Magic, Wanda Maximoff's identity as the Scarlet Witch is revealed. Inspired by the revelation of her true nature, the Scarlet Witch's iconic headdress is handcrafted in a polished sterling silver ring and matching necklace.”

