Marvel x RockLove Debuts New Collection Featuring Headpieces for Iron Man, Loki and Scarlet Witch

Do you know what your jewelry collection is missing? Marvel helmets pendants from RockLove! As of today, the company has launched a new series of necklaces and rings inspired by Iron Man, Loki and Scarlet Witch.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- The Marvel x RockLove Collection is growing and their latest addition is a stunning series of helmets and headpieces designed after three of the biggest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Debuting today on RockLove.com, this elegant collection is highly detailed and features gorgeous construction that .
- Many of the pieces in the series feature red crystals surrounded by sterling silver that’s as eye-catching as they are gorgeous.
- Marvel x RockLove Collection includes:
- Two Ring Styles – Iron Man and Scarlet Witch
- Four Necklaces – Iron Man, Loki (silver and gold), Scarlet Witch
- The Marvel x RockLove ple Collection is available now exclusively at RockLove and items sell for $75.00-$145. Links to individual pieces can be found below.
Iron Man
“Inspired by the iconic armored suit, Iron Man’s Mark helmet is sculpted in sterling silver in a unisex ring and cleverly crafted necklace. The pendant includes an articulated face plate that flips opened and closed, secured by hidden hinges and magnets.”
Loki
“An Asgardian symbol for the sorcery he wields, Loki's infamous horned helmet is immortalized in this petite three dimensional free-sliding pendant. Handcrafted in polished sterling silver and warm 14K yellow gold.”
Scarlet Witch
“Born with the mythical ability to harness Chaos Magic, Wanda Maximoff's identity as the Scarlet Witch is revealed. Inspired by the revelation of her true nature, the Scarlet Witch's iconic headdress is handcrafted in a polished sterling silver ring and matching necklace.”
