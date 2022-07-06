Walt Disney Company Executives To Webcast Third Quarter 2022 Fiscal Results on August 10th

The Walt Disney Company will be holding an earnings call soon, discussing their third quarter fiscal results for 2022 on Wednesday, August 10th.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company is set to discuss their fiscal third quarter 2022 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022.
- These results will be released after the close of regular trading on August 10th, 2022.
- Those wishing to listen to the webcast can visit www.disney.com/investors. After the earnings call, the webcast presentation will be archived.
- LaughingPlace.com will also be hosting a live blog sharing key points from the meeting as it’s happening.
More Walt Disney Company News:
- At last week’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture, The Walt Disney Company announced the creation of the Disney Storytellers Fund at Howard University, which will create opportunities for historically underrepresented students to have future careers as storytellers and innovators in media and entertainment.
- The Disney Movie Moments program that provides children’s hospitals with special access to new movie titles from The Walt Disney Studios is expanding to include nearly 100 additional hospitals, more than doubling the current number of program participants.
- Disney CEO Bob Chapek has secured a three-year contract extension. The development comes as the Board of Directors unanimously voted on the matter.