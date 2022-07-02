Disney Storytellers Fund Created at Howard University to Support the Next Generation of Black Storytellers

Today, at ESSENCE Festival of Culture, The Walt Disney Company announced the creation of the Disney Storytellers Fund at Howard University, which will create opportunities for historically underrepresented students to have future careers as storytellers and innovators in media and entertainment.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Storytellers Fund at Howard University will provide stipends over a five-year period for student projects focused on storytelling across a variety of media, including: animation, digital design, gaming, journalism, live action, performing arts, product design, visual design, virtual reality, and more.

Disney will also provide access to speakers, mentors, and internships to students in the program to spark interest in these fields and to help them build the skills necessary for a future career in entertainment.

In addition to the Disney Storytellers Fund, Disney will fund the development of a creative collaborative space that will be housed inside the new Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts and the Cathy Hughes School of Communication at Howard University.

Through social investments and collaborations like these, Disney is increasing access to careers in storytelling and innovation for those who have been historically underrepresented. From arts and STEM programs for school-age children to scholarships, storytelling, and technical skills-building programs for teens and young adults, Disney is helping today’s youth to pursue their dreams, build their talents and skills, and become who they imagine they can be.

What They’re Saying: