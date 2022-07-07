Freeform Shares Trailer for Season 5 of “grown-ish”

grown-ish is returning for its fifth season Wednesday, July 20th on Freeform. A new trailer has been released ahead of the season premiere.
What’s Happening:
- Emmy-nominated grown-ish, a spinoff of the hit comedy black-ish, returns for its fifth season. On the heels of big sister Zoey’s graduation, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior (Marcus Scribner), enrolls at Cal U and embarks on his own journey to being “grown.”
- The series stars Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson and Diggy Simmons and is produced by ABC Signature.
- Kenya Barris, Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok serve as executive producers.
- The Season 5 premiere of grown-ish airs on Wednesday, July 20th, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform, and streams the next day on Hulu.
