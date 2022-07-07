Freeform Shares Trailer for Season 5 of “grown-ish”

grown-ish is returning for its fifth season Wednesday, July 20th on Freeform. A new trailer has been released ahead of the season premiere.

What’s Happening:

Emmy-nominated grown-ish , a spinoff of the hit comedy black-ish , returns for its fifth season. On the heels of big sister Zoey’s graduation, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior (Marcus Scribner), enrolls at Cal U and embarks on his own journey to being “grown.”

, a spinoff of the hit comedy , returns for its fifth season. On the heels of big sister Zoey’s graduation, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior (Marcus Scribner), enrolls at Cal U and embarks on his own journey to being “grown.” The series stars Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson and Diggy Simmons and is produced by ABC

Kenya Barris, Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok serve as executive producers.

The Season 5 premiere of grown-ish airs on Wednesday, July 20th, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform, and streams the next day on Hulu

