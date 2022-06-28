Cathy Bui, Lynn Kim Do and Jazelle Villanueva Join Cast of Freeform’s “AZNBBGRL”

Freeform’s upcoming coming-of-age series, AZNBBGRL, has set its series regular cast. The series will be led by Cathy Bui, Lynn Kim Do and Jazelle Villanueva, according to Variety.

  • Set in the vibrant Vietnamese community of Little Saigon in Southern California’s Orange County, AZNBBGRL is a coming-of-age story about three Asian American teenagers driven by a desire to break free from generational expectations and carve out their own place in the world. Together, these three very different women find escape and form a bond deeper than family when they become entangled with a street gang that offers them a way out.
  • Bui (All I Ever Wanted) will play Anh, a hard working woman focused on getting into a top college.
  • Kim Do (FBI: Most Wanted) will play Jenny, Anh’s best friend. Together they are forced into a scheme that leads them to a street gang.
  • Jenny, born to a well-off family but constricted by her parent’s expectations, enlisted her best friend Anh in the dangerous plan.
  • Villanueva will play Dang-Dang, a lively young woman with a troubled past.
  • Though initially at odds with Jenny, Dang-Dang grows a surprisingly deep friendship with Jenny and Ahn.
  • The rest of the confirmed cast includes:
    • Quentin Nguyen-Duy (Law & Order: SVU)
    • Alejandro Akara (Dark Harvest)
    • Audrey Huynh (The Boss Baby: Back in Business)
    • Cat Ly (Owl and the Sparrow)

More on AZNBBGRL:

  • The project is written by Natalie Chaidez (The Flight Attendant) and Dinh Thai (Wu-Tang: An American Saga) who also executive produce along with Kai Yu Wu (The Ghost Bride), and The Detective Agency’s Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan.
  • Chaidez will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside creator Steve Yockey.