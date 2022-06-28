Cathy Bui, Lynn Kim Do and Jazelle Villanueva Join Cast of Freeform’s “AZNBBGRL”

Freeform’s upcoming coming-of-age series, AZNBBGRL, has set its series regular cast. The series will be led by Cathy Bui, Lynn Kim Do and Jazelle Villanueva, according to Variety.

Set in the vibrant Vietnamese community of Little Saigon in Southern California’s Orange County, AZNBBGRL is a coming-of-age story about three Asian American teenagers driven by a desire to break free from generational expectations and carve out their own place in the world. Together, these three very different women find escape and form a bond deeper than family when they become entangled with a street gang that offers them a way out.

Villanueva will play Dang-Dang, a lively young woman with a troubled past.

Though initially at odds with Jenny, Dang-Dang grows a surprisingly deep friendship with Jenny and Ahn.

The rest of the confirmed cast includes: Quentin Nguyen-Duy ( Law & Order: SVU ) Alejandro Akara ( Dark Harvest ) Audrey Huynh ( The Boss Baby: Back in Business ) Cat Ly ( Owl and the Sparrow )



