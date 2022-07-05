Daniella Perkins to be Series Regular for “Grown-ish” Season 5, 6 Others Join Cast in Recurring Roles

Daniella Perkins has been bumped up from a recurring role to a series regular for the upcoming fifth season of Freeform’s grown-ish, according to Deadline.

Perkins plays Kiela, a sophomore and Luca’s little sister who is trying to forge her own path at Cal U.

She appeared in 10 episodes in season four and is set ot have a bigger role to play going forward.

Perkins’ previous credits include: Nickelodeon’s series Knight Squad and Legendary Dudas as well as the film Blurt . Drop That Seat Animated miniseries Middle School Moguls Disney’s Girl Meets World

Additionally, six new cast members have joined the series in recurring roles: Tara Raani plays Zaara, a first-generation Muslim-American. She is a sophomore, type A overachiever with a lot of swagger. Zaara is queer and open with her sexuality. Justine Skye plays Annika, a funny, sharp, and extremely ambitious freshman. She chose Cal U because it was good for her brand. Amelie Zilber plays Lauryn, a freshman who is a little shy and awkward, and sometimes a bit naive, so she overcompensates in an attempt to mask her insecurities. She’s a devout Christian, but very open-minded. Ceyair Wright plays Zeke, a contemporary all-American football player who is super confident and comfortable in his own skin, but still extremely endearing. Matthew Sato plays Brandon, a sophomore at Cal U, who is charming as hell, smart, and an overachiever who’s comfortable in any situation. His eyes are set on a political future with the goal of creating change. Slick Woods plays Slick, a freshman who tells it like it is. Slick Is a style icon with no filter.



More on Grown-ish season 5: