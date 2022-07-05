Daniella Perkins to be Series Regular for “Grown-ish” Season 5, 6 Others Join Cast in Recurring Roles

Daniella Perkins has been bumped up from a recurring role to a series regular for the upcoming fifth season of Freeform’s grown-ish, according to Deadline.

  • Perkins plays Kiela, a sophomore and Luca’s little sister who is trying to forge her own path at Cal U.
  • She appeared in 10 episodes in season four and is set ot have a bigger role to play going forward.
  • Perkins’ previous credits include:
    • Nickelodeon’s series Knight Squad and Legendary Dudas as well as the film Blurt.
    • Drop That Seat
    • Animated miniseries Middle School Moguls
    • Disney’s Girl Meets World
  • Additionally, six new cast members have joined the series in recurring roles:
    • Tara Raani plays Zaara, a first-generation Muslim-American. She is a sophomore, type A overachiever with a lot of swagger. Zaara is queer and open with her sexuality.
    • Justine Skye plays Annika, a funny, sharp, and extremely ambitious freshman. She chose Cal U because it was good for her brand.
    • Amelie Zilber plays Lauryn, a freshman who is a little shy and awkward, and sometimes a bit naive, so she overcompensates in an attempt to mask her insecurities. She’s a devout Christian, but very open-minded.
    • Ceyair Wright plays Zeke, a contemporary all-American football player who is super confident and comfortable in his own skin, but still extremely endearing.
    • Matthew Sato plays Brandon, a sophomore at Cal U, who is charming as hell, smart, and an overachiever who’s comfortable in any situation. His eyes are set on a political future with the goal of creating change.
    • Slick Woods plays Slick, a freshman who tells it like it is. Slick Is a style icon with no filter.

More on Grown-ish season 5:

  • On the heels of big sister Zoey’s graduation, Andre Johnson Jr., AKA Junior, enrolls at Cal U and embarks on his own journey to being “grown.
  • Grown-ish season 5 is produced by ABC Signature Studios and is executive produced by:
    • Kenya Barris
    • Zakiyyah Alexander
    • Courtney Lilly
    • Craig Doyle
    • Yara Shahidi
    • Anthony Anderson
    • Laurence Fishburne
    • Helen Sugland
    • E. Brian Dobbins
    • Michael Petok
  • The series is produced by ABC Signature. Barris co-created the series with Larry Wilmore.
  • Season 5 premieres Wednesday, July 20 at 10 pm.