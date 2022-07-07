Disney Channel Releases New Trailer for “Hamster & Gretel” – Premiering August 12th

Disney Channel has released the official trailer for Hamster & Gretel, a new animated series from Dan Povenmire, the co-creator of Phineas and Ferb.

What’s Happening:

Hamster & Gretel introduces Kevin and his younger sister Gretel, who are about to be bestowed superpowers by space aliens. But something goes awry, and it's Gretel and her pet hamster (named Hamster) who suddenly have new abilities. Now, protective older brother Kevin must figure out how to work with both Gretel and her pet Hamster to protect their city from mysterious dangers.

introduces Kevin and his younger sister Gretel, who are about to be bestowed superpowers by space aliens. But something goes awry, and it's Gretel and her pet hamster (named Hamster) who suddenly have new abilities. Now, protective older brother Kevin must figure out how to work with both Gretel and her pet Hamster to protect their city from mysterious dangers. Meli Povenmire, daughter of Dan, will star in the titular role of Gretel.

The series will also star: Michael Cimino ( Love, Victor ) as Gretel's older brother, Kevin Beck Bennett ( SNL , DuckTales ) as Gretel's pet hamster, Hamster Joey King ( The Princess ) as her tech-savvy cousin, Fred Matt Jones ( Bob Hearts Abishola ) as the siblings' easygoing father, Dave Carolina Ravassa

