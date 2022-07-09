Avengers Assemble With Impressive Drone Show at Disneyland Paris

Invited media got their first look inside all that Avengers Campus has to offer at Disneyland Paris today. During a special “Avengers Assemble” moment, an extremely impressive use of drones was showcased.

  • The special moment began with a DJ providing a remixed version of “The Avengers” theme, before Doctor Strange appears and opens a portal, which then morphs into logos for various different Avengers who then appear on stage.

Iron Man

Guardians of the Galaxy

Ant Man

Black Panther

Spider-Man

Captain America

Captain Marvel

  • This all culminated in the appearance of the Avengers logo and a barrage of fireworks.

  • You can watch the full ceremony for yourself below (which begins at 27:37).

