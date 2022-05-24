Pym Kitchen, Stark Factory and More Food and Beverage Locations Coming to Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus

At long last, the Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park will welcome its first recruits (Marvel fans) on July 20th. In addition to two attractions and heroic encounters, the Marvel themed area will have plenty of delicious food and beverage options for guests to enjoy after helping to save the world.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris’ version of Avengers Campus is finally opening to guests this summer and will welcome its first visitors on July 20th!

Guests will also be able to enjoy a variety of delicious dishes at the well themed eateries: Pym Kitchen Stark Factory Super Diner Two Food Trucks – WEB – Worldwide Eating Brigade and FAN-tastic Food

The new offering will feature fun takes on guest favorite foods like pretzels, pizza, and cheesecake. Keep scrolling to see what’s on the menu!

Pym Kitchen

“Pym Kitchen is an innovation science lab where the food and drinks tell a story.”

Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp use “Pym Particles” to grow and shrink to just about anything, Pym Technologies applies this science to the creation of shareable bites, inventive entrees and sweet treats as a buffet.

What’s on the Menu?

The menu includes both large and small versions of popular foods so guests can indulge in giant shareables or sample a variety of smaller bites. The menu includes: Pretzel sandwiches Hot dogs Burgers Cakes Pym Kitchen will also offer a variety of vegetarian options

Oversized Servings Jambalaya Caesar salad with giant croutons 0.5-meter extra-long green beans Pecan pie by the meter Giant blue donuts and mini red donuts

Desserts Mini cheesecakes Carrot cake Red velvet Giant strawberry cream cake Honeycomb cake



Cheers! – Fancy Adult Beverages

Pym Kitchen will host a bar serving a signature blue and red cocktail presented in a beaker and a superfood cocktail made with Blue Chardonnay, Perrier, Martini, and dried goji berries.

Other Specialities include: Red wine served in tiny vials Selection of four different tiny beers served in Pym Kitchen souvenir glasses Special glass of Blue Chardonnay



Presentation is Everything!

The art of the table will use the codes of a LAB, with olive oil presented in test tubes, soups in beakers and wine served in Erlenmeyer flasks.

Stark Factory

“Stark Factory is a quick service restaurant where recruits refueling will get to enjoy a cooking show experience with homemade pizzas fresh from the pizzaiolo oven.”

Who doesn’t enjoy a hot, melty, cheesy slice of pizza? Satisfy your hunger with plenty of tasty varieties, including a vegetarian option.

Guests can also dine on salads or fresh pasta.

And yes, there will be dessert too! The signature item pays tribute to Thor and is inspired by the God of Thunder’s favorite treats as seen in Marvel Comics.

Theming and Decor

Formerly an assembly line for Howard Stark, it features relics of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s earlier activities and hosts many “Easter Eggs” hidden as fan tributes including artifacts built by Tony Stark and the impressive HulkBuster – the armor he created with the help of Bruce Banner for the Hulk, which is exclusive to Disneyland Paris.

Food Trucks

Two awesome food trucks will be serving up fancy, on the go snacks of the sweet and savory varieties to help quell whatever craving you have!

The WEB – Worldwide Eating Brigade

Run by the WEB workshop’s inventors and serve a variety of Asian noodles and coconut balls.

The FAN-tastic Food Truck

Tony Stark’s favorite offers New York style hot dogs, including vegan sausages, various types of sauces and toppings; and a cheesecake on a stick for dessert.

Super Diner

Super Diner is a small traditional American restaurant serving classics like Reuben sandwiches.

Indulge your taste buds in this signature North American recipe made with corned beef, cheese, Sauerkraut, and a savory dressing, grilled between slices of rye bread.

