Disneyland Paris Previews Spider-Bots, Apparel and Drinkware for Avengers Campus

This July, Marvel fans will get to experience the brand new Disneyland Paris Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park. Guests can meet their favorite heroes, enjoy two epic attractions, dine in style and shop! Guests looking for Avengers Campus merchandise will love the new styles debuting along with land.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris’ version of Avengers Campus is finally opening to guests this summer and will welcome its first visitors on July 20th!

The Marvel-themed area at Walt Disney Studios Park will offer surprise live-action stunts, two action-packed attractions, themed dining and plenty of exciting merchandise offerings.

Guests can gear up for a day of play and keep the fun going long after they leave with WEB Power Band, Spider-Bots, pins, mugs and more.

Disneyland Paris’ assortment of Avengers Campus merchandise will be available at Mission Equipment shop located inside the building of SPIDER-MAN W.E.B. ADVENTURE .

. While pricing hasn’t been announced, Disneyland Paris has shared pictures of the range of products available for both kids and adults. Let’s take a look!

WEB Power Band

Upgrade your SPIDER-MAN W.E.B. ADVENTURE with the purchase of the WEB Power Band.

Recruits will have access to advanced functions like a multi-firing web option for unique experiences onboard the attraction!

WEB Tech can change recruits' powers on the attraction to those inspired by fan-favorite Super Heroes: Spider-Man – electro-dynamic webs Iron Man – repulsor blasts Doctor Strange – mystic amplifier



Spider-Bots!

Every Super Hero needs a friendly sidekick to help protect their neighborhood. Spider-Bots place recruits in the driver’s seat, allowing them to command their own Spider-Bot and battle opponents.

Guests will be able to purchase tactical upgrades inspired by Iron Man, Black Widow, Black Panther with more on the way. These looks change the overall appearance of a Spider-Bot and enhance its battle capabilities.

Goggles

Inspired by the web-slinger himself, the Spider-Man stylish goggles are the ultimate accessory for day or night with 17 unique expressions that come to life digitally.

Pins and Jackets

Those looking to show off their WEB pride can embrace their inner science whiz with a variety of apparel and other specialty products available exclusively at Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park.

Mugs and Water Bottles

Back at home, guests can keep the adventure going with sleek and stylish mugs and water bottles that include the stylized name of the land, Avengers logo and even hero icons celebrating the various characters we love.

More Avengers Campus:

Join the mission for Avengers Assemble: Flight Force , a thrilling roller coaster that launches you 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds! This ride will also feature the first Marvel Audio-Animatronic in a Disney Park as Iron Man greets you in his Mark 80 suit.

, a thrilling roller coaster that launches you 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds! This ride will also feature the first Marvel Audio-Animatronic in a Disney Park as Iron Man greets you in his Mark 80 suit. Check out all of the exciting news about Avengers Campus including the DLP debut of the Dora Milaje, epic photo ops with Iron Man and Captain Marvel and so much more!

including the DLP debut of the Dora Milaje, epic photo ops with Iron Man and Captain Marvel and so much more! Satisfy your heroic appetite with a wonderful assortment of goodies from Pym Kitchen (buffet), Stark Factory, Super Diner or NYC inspired food trucks.