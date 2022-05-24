Disneyland Paris Reveals More Details About Avengers Assemble: Flight Force Roller Coaster Coming to Avenges Campus

Disneyland Paris surprised fans today by announcing a July 20, 2022 opening date for the highly anticipated Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park. Along with showcasing everything coming to the land, Disneyland Paris also revealed some exciting details about the new rollercoaster, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force.

What’s Happening:

Today, Disneyland Paris announced that the new Avengers Campus area would open at Walt Disney Studios Park

In addition to viewing surprise live-action stunts, meeting with favorite heroes, dining in special themed restaurants and shopping at boutiques, Avengers Campus will of course include some attractions.

What’s sure to be the land’s signature ride is Avengers Assemble: Flight Force

But before recruits can get off the ground, they’ll be briefed by none other than Iron Man who’ll be equipped with a brand-new Mark 80 armor exclusively designed for his missions at Avengers Campus.

Flight Force will feature a new generation of Audio-Animatronic figure, which is also the first Avenger AA in a Disney Park.

Also along for the ride is Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers and Brie Larson is back to reprise her role as the iconic superhero!

As with its predecessor, Flight Force launches recruits from 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds and features three inversions, two rollover loops and one corkscrew.

With no time to waste, they will embark and fly up through space in a vehicle that Stark has equipped with a homing device, to lure the threat away from planet Earth.

Height requirement to ride Avengers Assemble: Flight Force is 120 cm, equivalent to 47 inches.

Avengers Campus opens at Walt Disney Studios Park

