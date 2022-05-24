Avengers Campus to Open at Walt Disney Studios Park on July 20

As previously announced, Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris is set to open this summer. Now, we know when: July 20th.

What’s Happening:

Today, Disneyland Paris announced that the new Avengers Campus area would open at Walt Disney Studios Park on July 20th.

This highly-anticipated area — which marks the first phase of Walt Disney Studios Park’s transformation — will offer surprise live-action stunts, heroic encounters, two action-packed attractions and special themed restaurants boutiques

The announcement was accompanied by a video of Iron Man inviting aspiring heroes to report to the campus:

Meanwhile, another preview video features Imagineer Beth Clapperton along with Tom Holland and Brie Larson:

While an Avengers Campus already exists at Disney California Adventure, the French version will have some notable differences.

For one, when it opens, the land will be home to two attractions: SPIDER-MAN W.E.B. ADVENTURE AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: FLIGHT FORCE

Additionally, F.R.I.D.A.Y., the famous Artificial Intelligence designed by Tony Stark himself will be watching out and interacting with the Earth’s Mightiest Super Heroes, with F.R.I.D.A.Y.’s presence being exclusive to Disneyland Paris.

Elsewhere, for the first time in a Disney Park, a dynamic “freeze frame” video sequence, created by DisneyPhotoPass with 27 cameras all around the action, can capture these meetings with Captain Marvel or Iron Man and turn them into unforgettable moments. These special encounters will be available for booking through the Disneyland Paris mobile app.

Much more on the land can be found on the Disneyland Paris Avengers Campus site

More on Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park:

In addition to encounters with Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Black Widow, Thor and Loki, Sam Wilson as Captain America, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Okoye and the Dora Milaje will be making their first appearances at Disneyland Paris as part of Avengers Campus.

Furthermore, guests will get the chance to train with the Dora Milaje and learn from the warriors of Wakanda on what it’s like to be a member of this elite royal guard.

Avengers Campus will also feature an interactive dance-off with Star Lord and Gamora from the Guardians of the Galaxy.

More on AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: FLIGHT FORCE:

This high-speed roller coaster

Brie Larson is reprising her role as Carol Danvers

Recruits will be briefed by Iron Man, equipped with a brand-new Mark 80 armor exclusively designed for his missions at Avengers Campus.

The attraction will feature a new generation of Audio-Animatronic figure, which is also the first Avenger AA in a Disney Park.

The ride goes from 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds and feature three inversions, two rollover loops and one corkscrew

With no time to waste, they will embark and fly up through space in a vehicle that Stark has equipped with a homing device to lure the threat away from planet Earth.