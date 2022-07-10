The Cast of “Big City Greens” Is Ready To Step Outside Again In Latest Entry of “Broken Karaoke”

As we get closer to the return of Big City Greens on Saturday, July 16th, we’re dusting off another gem from the creative folks over at the show (and Disney Channel) with another rendition of their Broken Karaoke shorts.

What’s Happening:

Fans of Big City Greens can get a taste of the humor and fun of the show while we wait for season 3 to continue with a new entry in the Broken Karaoke series of short features that can be seen on Disney Channel and the network’s YouTube channel.

can get a taste of the humor and fun of the show while we wait for season 3 to continue with a new entry in the series of short features that can be seen on Disney Channel and the network’s YouTube channel. In this particular entry, The Greens are back with a Descendants 3 Parody. Cricket, Tilly, Gramma, and Bill made the best out of being stuck at home in this parody of ZOMBIES 2 's "Flesh & Bone"! Now check out the Greens singing "Going Back Out", the sequel to “Stuck at Home.”

Parody. Cricket, Tilly, Gramma, and Bill made the best out of being stuck at home in this parody of 's "Flesh & Bone"! Now check out the Greens singing "Going Back Out", the sequel to “Stuck at Home.” In the song, which features not only the greens but also Gloria and Remy, the gang all sing about their chance to finally leave the house, end the video chats, get outside once again, and be social (that is, if they remember how).

Though the series doesn’t classify itself as a musical series, the Greens (and their friends) have a penchant for busting out into song every once in a while that rarely disappoints. This is why when their series got renewed for a fourth season, it came as no surprise that a musical movie Disney+

In Big City Greens , young Cricket Green and his sister, Tilly, leave their country farm with their father Bill, to live with their wild Gramma Alice in a small plot of farmland that has been in the family for generations as Big City grew up around them. Their wildly out of place country family now makes friends (and some enemies) on their adventures that they can cook up no matter where they are.

, young Cricket Green and his sister, Tilly, leave their country farm with their father Bill, to live with their wild Gramma Alice in a small plot of farmland that has been in the family for generations as Big City grew up around them. Their wildly out of place country family now makes friends (and some enemies) on their adventures that they can cook up no matter where they are. Big City Greens continues its third season on Disney Channel on July 16th, with episodes available on the network and on the DisneyNOW app. You can catch up with previous episodes as they air on DisneyXD or on Disney+.